What Did Skai Jackson Do? All We Know As Former Disney Star Gets Arrested

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of domestic violence and abuse.

Skai Jackson, who starred in shows Jessie and Bunk'd, has joined the list of Disney alums who have had encounters with the law. As reported by TMZ, the actress was arrested last week on account of domestic battery of her boyfriend. Report claims that deputies were called to Universal CityWalk after security spotted Jackson and her boyfriend getting into a physical altercation.

The couple denied getting into physical fights and instead claimed that they were happily engaged and expecting a baby together. However, in the video captured by the security, Jackson was allegedly seen pushing her boyfriend more than once.

As a result, she was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited, and released a few hours later. Now it's up to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office to decide whether the charges imposed on Jackson are worthy of official retaliation. As for her boyfriend, there's no information about his identity and whereabouts.

The news of the former Disney star’s engagement, pregnancy, and arrest came as a surprise to netizens, who shared their reactions to the fiasco. “Girl who pregnant?! SKAI JACKSON?! ARRESTED?! THE HELL IS GOIN ON?! ITS JUST TUESDAY,” a user wrote on X.

Another tweeted, “Waking up to the news of Skai Jackson being arrested, engaged, and pregnant?!” While another user reacted by saying, “Waittt, Skai Jackson is pregnant too!? Bro what is going on.”

There’s been no word from Jackson’s reps on the case yet. Stay tuned for updates!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.