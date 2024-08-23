Tatyana Ali Reflects on Her ’90s Experience Reminiscing About NSYNC and Backstreet Boys; KNOW More

Is there a correlation between Tatyana Ali’s fame resulting from the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and her links with some of the most famous names in popular culture during this decade, outside of her friend Will Smith? She had been involved in the music industry during that time as well. In 1999, she got an opportunity to join NSYNC and Backstreet Boys on their respective tours; however, it was not clear which one was better to choose from.

Tatyana went around America alongside NSYNC and across Europe together with Backstreet Boys. When asked about whom among them was her favorite, Ali confessed she loved NSYNC more than anything else. The star explained that they had a closer relationship like family when they were on tour. “They just had a real family vibe—dinners and time together while we were in a different city every day,” Ali recalled.

Nonetheless, touring was not all fun. According to her, gaining the love of fans, especially girls, wasn't easy at all. The experience was wild but also fun. The full arenas and energetic audiences made these journeys unforgettable for her. While doing what she loves most, Ali thought herself lucky for having seen so much of America as well as Europe.

Not only did Ali embrace music during the nineties but she also embraced fashion as well. Today she is seeing symptoms of ‘90s fashion trying to make its way back into our lives. “I really feel like we’re back in the '90s with what we’re doing with fashion today,” said Tatyana, referring to colors and patterns chosen for current outfits.

However, some ‘90s trends are welcomed by her eyes. Hopefully feathered bangs don’t come back at all if you ask me jokingly, remarked Ali. On the other hand, she longed for old music from the 90s. She missed the joyous and feel-good vibes that characterized most songs made at that time. Ali enjoyed listening to bands like Arrested Development and hoped this type of music would flourish again.

Today, Ali’s concerns exceed recollections of bygone times. Besides, Tatyana is also actively engaged in making a difference today. She stresses about modern parenting issues as a mother of two boys who are constantly influenced by social media trends. She tries to limit their use of phones and social media as much as possible so they can experience a more simple childhood just like hers was.

Ali has been committed to helping other mothers too. Recently, she has launched a series of handmade baby quilts through Baby Yams. The project donates 100% of the proceeds to support Black and Indigenous midwives and doulas. Her aim is to make things easier for moms, especially those who face barriers because of the Black maternal health crisis. The first collection sold out fast but she cannot wait to launch her next one inspired by colors seen at summer camp.

Tatyana Ali’s Journey from the 90s till now shows her personal growth and development as an artist and person who deeply cares about her community around her. Through music, fashion or giving back, Ali will always be loved and remembered as someone who impacted many lives positively.

