What Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Mid Credits Scene Mean? Director Gil Kenan Explains

The Spengler family will make a return and Ghostbusters will again rescue the family from those eerie creatures. Will Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire see more horror, comedy and fantasy? 2024 has begun on a good note as everyone has marked their calendars for April 19, 2024 when Ghostbusters’ latest film hits the theaters. Starring Mckenna Grace, Emily Alyn Lind, Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhard and others, the film is finally coming out after creating quite a lot of buzz. Fans are also curious to know what director Gill Kenan has revealed about the mid-credits scene and its relation to the future of the franchise? Find out.

What does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire mid-credits scene mean?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kenan broke down the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s mid-credits scene.

The co-writer and director revealed the future of Mini-Pufts as well. The scene sees Mini-Pufts stealing a truck, which looks all fun, but there is "more trouble where that came from" as Kenan says. He also teases how he along with Jason Reitman plans to co-write the potential next installment with a specific storyline.

Kenan shared during that interview, “Jason and I definitely have a story up our sleeves that continues that narrative thread. There's more trouble where that came from. Nothing we can talk about yet, but it feels like those guys have way more story to tell. I love those guys; they’re so fun to direct. [They’re] primadonnas. Their rider is impossible, but it’s worth it for what they do onscreen.”

Kenan has also teased how they already have a Ghostbusters 6 ready for their loyal fans. So the mid-credits scene will be crucial for the franchise. The introduction of Mini-Pufts in Ghostbusters: Afterlife evokes nostalgia for the legacy, and his inclusion in the mid-credits adds layers to the franchise. While Mini-Pufts might not be the entire catalyst, he will definitely be a starting point.

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, all about?

The film is based on Ghostbusters by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. With a budget of $100 Million, the film’s official synopsis reads as, “The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.” As we wait for the film to release, here’s quick look at all the Ghostbusters films in the franchise:

Ghostbusters (1994)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

