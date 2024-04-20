What Does 'imgonnagetyou' Mean In Lyrics Of Taylor Swift's New Album? FIND OUT

Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday with 15 surprise songs along with the 2 a.m. anthology. Along with the other tracks in the album, imgonnagetyouback also spells out the genius of Swift’s writing. The lyrics of the song have two different meanings at once and talk about her split from her ex, Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years.

Breakdown Of imgonnagetyouback Lyrics

At the beginning of the Taylor Swift song, the artist sings, ‘Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin / Did your research? You know the price going in.’

Here, the verse translates to the time when Alwyn began to date Swift despite knowing of her stardom. However, one of the reasons that the duo parted ways was that Joe claimed that he did not know about the pop star beyond the bubble the two lived in.

As the song ascends, Swift sings, "And I'll tell you one thing, honey / I can tell when somebody still wants me / come clean, standing at the bar like somethings funny / But once you fix your face, I'm going in."

These lyrics to the song have two meanings. One, I’m going in might mean to kiss him or second, knock him in the face again.

To conclude the song, the pop artist writes, I can feel it coming / In the way you move, Push the reset button / We’re becoming something new, See, you got somebody else / Say I got someone else too, Even if it’s him, I'm leaving here with you."

The singer speaks of ultimately moving on by pressing the reset button and starting fresh.

Announcement Of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift won her 13th Grammy Award for her album The Midnights. During her acceptance speech, Swift announced the release of her new album.

Album, The Tortured Poets Department. During her Grammy acceptance, Swift said, "OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

She added, "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

While the fans figured that the album was dedicated to her ex, Joe Alwyn, Swift’s songs also hint at her relationship with Matty Healy. The album is out on the music platforms.

