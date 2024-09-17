Who Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Marc Agnifilo? What We Know About Him Amid Rapper's Arrest

As the news about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rolls out, the name of his lawyer, Marc Agonifilo, is hard to miss. According to insiders, the rapper was recently detained in federal custody in New York, per ABC News. The charges in relation to the arrest are sealed as of now.

Per the publication, the attorney shared a statement in which he expressed their disappointment with what they believe is an “unjust prosecution” of Diddy by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He called the vocalist a “music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

In the statement, the attorney referred to Diddy as an “imperfect” individual who is not a "criminal.” He said that the Bad Boy Records founder has shown his cooperation with the investigation and he relocated to New York voluntarily last week anticipating those changes.

Agnifilo asks to uphold the judgment until all the facts come forward. He added that these acts of an “innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

The notorious name of Agnifilo, who is representing the disgraced rapper, has probably got you wondering who he is and more about his work. But not many know that he is an individual with an impressive career background.

According to his website, Agnifilo Law, he has around 20 years of experience as a high-profile defense lawyer working with Brafman and Associates in New York. Before this, he also worked as a supervisor at a prominent United States Attorney’s Office and Manhattan Assistant District Attorney.

In those roles, he took on challenging and complicated criminal cases and financial regulatory issues and investigations, serving as a lead trial counsel in U.S District Courts throughout the U.S. and in State Courts in New York and New Jersey.

He looks after high-profile cases ranging from bankruptcy fraud to labor union matters. Previously, he has represented people who were charged with serious offenses, including murder and possession of firearms.

Apart from this, his website also suggests him having an active international criminal practice in collaboration with local counsel on issues charged by the governments of Switzerland, Italy, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, and Bulgaria, and investigations in many other countries.

With the impressive career trajectory, the attorney has also achieved various awards, including the U.S. Department of Justice’s Director's Award for Outstanding Performance As An Assistant United States Attorney. He also received the FBI’s Outstanding Achievement Award and the Jersey City Police Department’s Outstanding Service Award.

