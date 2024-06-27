What Happened To Paul Walker's Furious 7 Scenes After His Death?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

After Furious 7's tragic 2013 car accident death of Paul Walker, the film's production was abandoned. Since the start of the series in 2001, Walker had co-starred with Vin Diesel as Brian O'Conner, so his absence was felt greatly. Whether the film should go forward without him or be shelved entirely was up for debate.

The filmmakers eventually decided to complete the film with the help of Walker's brothers, Cody and Caleb, as well as advanced technology. They used CGI and stand-ins to finish Walker's remaining scenes, ensuring that his character's storyline was properly resolved in the film. Furious 7 was released in 2015, paying tribute to Paul Walker's legacy and demonstrating the dedication of everyone involved in the franchise.

How did the Fast & Furious 7 team honor Paul Walker?

Following Paul Walker's death, they decided to proceed with the film. According to Box Office Mojo, Furious 7 ended up being a huge box office success, earning over $1.5 billion worldwide. Both fans and critics commended them for handling Brian's storyline with such dignity.

In order to wrap up the movie and properly bid Paul Walker's character farewell, the Fast & Furious 7 crew had to think outside the box. With the assistance of director James Wan, visual effects artists, and screenwriter Chris Morgan, they worked closely together and came up with creative ideas.

Following the revision of Brian O'Conner's storyline in Furious 7, which included a heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker, the film crew undertook the task of creating approximately 350 additional shots featuring Walker. Ninety of these shots utilized archived footage of the actor from previous outtakes or scenes from earlier Fast & Furious films, which were meticulously reworked with new lighting and context.

Honoring Paul Walker in Furious 7

Paul Walker's enduring legacy within the Fast Saga reached a poignant apex in Furious 7. This was where the filmmakers grappled with the profound challenge of completing the film. It was because of the scene that followed his untimely death.

The task was further complicated by the need to incorporate dialogue. This was pieced together using existing recordings of Walker's voice. Additionally, the visual effects team embarked on the intricate process. They created a CGI version of Walker's face. It navigated carefully to avoid the pitfalls of the "Uncanny Valley" and ensured the digital likeness remained authentic.

Tributes to Paul Walker in the Fast Saga

The end product demonstrated how dedicated and talented the visual effects artists were in spite of tremendous obstacles. In a heartfelt moment that closes the film, Dom and Brian go on their final trip together. It's a moving homage to Walker because of their friendship, which transcends what we see on television. This final scene not only effectively concludes Brian's journey but also honors the close friendship that shaped Walker's character in the Fast Saga.

In Furious 7, Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner received a heartfelt farewell, but F9 features a touching tribute. Near the end, Dom mentions an empty chair at the table, implying Brian's absence. Mia then cheerfully announces, "He's on his way," as Brian's iconic blue Nissan Skyline pulls into the driveway.

Fans are speculating that Brian will appear in future Fast Saga films, possibly using CGI. While Furious 7 bid Brian farewell, there is speculation about how his digital presence will be used as the franchise progresses.

