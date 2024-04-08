What Is Anne Marie's Net Worth? Know Pop Singer's Fortunes As She Turns 33

33-year-old Anne Marie is a UK based singer and songwriter. She has been a part of the UK Singles Chart multiple times for her musical accolades. Songs like Rockabye, Ciao Adios, Friends, 2002 and many others remained on top of the UK Singles Chart. As the singer turned 33 on April 7, 2024, what is Anne Marie’s net worth? Find out.

What is Anne Marie’s net worth in 2024?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Anne Marie stands at $1 Million. The R&B singer was born in Chicago. She then started working with Interscope Records. Anne Marie has also been known for her album Secret. She has loved the reviews of Secret. Her other songs like Tripolar, Pretty Psycho and others have also gained love. The singer has now become a billionaire. Anne Marie has joined the race with singers like KK Flay and more. Anne Marie also indulged in smart property investments and brand endorsements that gave her ample money. Anne Marie made 1.7 Million Euros from her property investments alone, as per Capital FM. The royalties for her previous hits also make things easier.

What is Anne Marie’s upcoming song?

Anne Marie has not announced her new song. However, she will be touring from June 8, 2024. These will be happening in various places like Nottingham Sherwood Pines, Cornwall, The Wyldes and more. While we wait to see what happens with Anne Marie, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.