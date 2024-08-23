What is Aubrey Plaza's Net Worth in 2024? Everything to Know about Actress' Fortune Ahead Of Megalopolis Release

Aubrey Plaza, an actress, known for her unique combination of deadpan comedy and dramatic skill, is considered a significant player in Hollywood. As of 2024, Plaza's net worth stands at an impressive $8 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. This large amount of money reflects the many successes she has had as an actress on TV, in film, and even behind the scenes as a producer. Her greatest recent achievement includes releasing the trailer for Megalopolis, one of the eagerly-anticipated movies among fans and reviewers.

Early beginnings and breakthrough

Aubrey Plaza’s journey to stardom began in Wilmington, Delaware, where she was born on June 26, 1984. While growing up, she took part in acting activities such as school plays and drama clubs, with her interest developing towards this field at early age. Her passion led her to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she honed her craft and graduated in 2006. It was during her time at college when she interned at Saturday Night Live (SNL) show while also performing at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre which was a foundation for success of her future career.

In 2009, she starred as April Ludgate in NBC’s Parks and Recreation, which marked her breakthrough. As a result, critics praised how Plaza portrayed the sarcastic and indifferent intern while melodramatically making it a fan favorite that considerably boosted her fame. The show contributed significantly to increasing Plaza’s net worth.

Various career milestones

Then after her stint at Parks and Recreation, the actress took on film roles to show-off her versatility. For example, in 2012, she played the lead character in safety not guaranteed; an indie comedy that was commended for its striking balance of humor with emotional depth. This made Plaza a sought-after comedic and dramatic talent.

She also added to this list notable films such as The To Do List (2013), Dirty Grandpa (2016) and Ingrid Goes West (2017). Ingrid Goes West saw Plaza cast as an obsessed young woman who dwelled too much on social media thereby earning her multiple award nominations and enhancing her reputation as a well-rounded performer.

She also worked outside the series and made a name for herself on television. She starred in Legion, a show on FX Network playing Lenny Busker, a character who was difficult to predict. Her performance in Legion expanded her impressive repertoire.

Recent projects and ventures

Plaza chose not to take easy roles in the past years. The black comedy entitled Black Bear that she acted was well received by many and it showcased her as a dramatic actress. Plaza also served as one of the producers of this movie with an aim of taking part behind scenes development.

The release of the trailer for Megalopolis has generated significant buzz. Francis Ford Coppola, an iconic director, directed this movie, which is anticipated to be another great addition to Plaza’s CV. Her participation in such a high-profile project underlines her continued importance and sway in Hollywood.

Personal life and real estate

Besides career breakthroughs, Aubrey Plaza’s personal life has also captured headlines. In her early professional life she had health difficulties including strokes that led to temporary paralysis and expressive aphasia. However, she overcame all these challenges and excelled even more in her work.

Since 2011, she has been in a relationship with the writer and director Jeff Baena. The couple finally married in 2021 and have also worked together on some projects. Plaza’s real estate investments have also showcased her financial achievements so far. Her house at the Hollywood hills was bought for $1.6 million in 2016, sold at $2.25 million in 2022 and she acquired another one at the same place for $4.7 million.

Aubrey Plaza’s net worth shows how successful her career has been. The release of the Megalopolis trailer highlights her ongoing influence in Hollywood, even though she’s been in the industry for many years. She started with improv comedy and now stars in major films, proving her talent and persistence have led to both career success and financial rewards. Her journey from stand-up and improv to leading roles in movies showcases her evolution and respected status in Hollywood.

