Trigger Warning: This article mentions gun violence and death.

Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio was picked as the running mate by former President Donald Trump on Monday, signaling a major change in their political equation. Vance, who formerly opposed Trump, is now among his most ardent allies.

Just two days after an assassination attempt on his life, Trump named Vance, an advocate of the former president's Maga movement, on the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Democratic opponent, US President Joe Biden, is trailing Trump in the majority of national and swing state surveys. Vance, 39, who was elected to the Senate for the first time just two years ago, has seen rapid growth as a result of Trump's decision. Ohio senator J.D. Vance will serve as the country's vice president if the results of the current polls hold.

Who is Donald Trump's VP Pick, J.D. Vance?

James David Vance was born on August 2, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio. Vance joined the U.S. Vance is an American author, venture capitalist, and politician. Marine Corps upon his graduation from Middletown High School in 2003. In late 2005, he was sent to Iraq for six months as a combat correspondent.

Vance's early life

Vance earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and philosophy with honors from Ohio State University in 2009, summa cum laude. He worked for Republican state senator Bob Schuler while attending Ohio State. Vance attended Yale Law School after earning his degree from Ohio State.

After receiving his Juris Doctor in 2013, he worked as an editor for The Yale Law Journal. With the publication of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy in 2016, Vance shot to national prominence by examining the financial hardships faced by Appalachian towns.

Vance, a fervent supporter of Trump's Make America Great Again agenda, was elected to the Senate in 2022. Vance has proven as a senator that he is willing to work with senators from different parties.

In addition to introducing rail safety legislation in the wake of an East Palestine, Ohio, derailment, he has collaborated with a Democratic senator from Ohio, Sherrod Brown, on several projects, including obtaining financing for a $20 billion Intel chip factory.

These days, Vance is among the most tenacious followers of Trump, with many of his viewpoints aligning with the former president's.

