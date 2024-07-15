Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Shark Ritesh Agarwal and Rajiv Adatia condemn attack on former US President

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking incident, on July 13, former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service agents shot the suspect but one person in the crowd was killed and two others were wounded by the shots fired by the suspect. Entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal and Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia condemned the incident.

Ritesh Agarwal condemns the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

On July 14, Shark Tank India 3’s Ritesh Agarwal posted a picture of himself with the former U.S. President, which he might have taken on a previous occasion. Along with the picture, he wrote a note condemning the attack on Trump.

Agarwal said, “I condemn the assassination attempt on Former President this morning. Violence in any form is deplorable and cannot be part of any solution in a democratic society.”

Check out Ritesh Agarwal’s post below:

Further, the Founder & Group CEO of OYO also recalled his conversation with Trump and wrote, “I fondly remember his warm and kind views about India and the strong relationship with the United States.”

Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia reacts to Trump assassination attempt

Posting a picture of Donald Trump from the rally, where blood is seen streaming down his ears as he is surrounded by security personnel, Rajiv Adatia expressed his shock at the incident.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, “I’m shocked. I don’t encourage violence! They tried to kill Trump but killed an audience member as they missed him! Not done! Wrong and horrible! This act has just secured his Presidency!!”

Check out Rajiv Adatia's post below:

About the incident

Donald Trump, 78, held a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was at this rally that shots were fired which hit his right ear. The Secret Service agents shot down the shooter, a 20-year-old man who was on a rooftop. As a former president, Trump has lifetime protection by the U.S. Secret Service. The FBI is investigating the shooting.

