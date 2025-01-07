What is Jessica Simpson's Masterplan For A Hollywood Comeback? Find Out

Curating a comeback is not that uncommon in Hollywood; many celebrities have done it and now, it seems that Jessica Simpson also allegedly falls in that category. An insider revealed to Life & Style that the actress and singer is allegedly altering her looks.

The source told the aforementioned outlet that Simpson has some sort of “master plan” around altering her appearance in an aggressive manner, but she isn't revealing that to anyone and is “marching to the beat of her own drum with the procedures and adjustments she’s making to her look.”

The source also revealed to the publication that the Irresistible songstress does not like to age and “has the resources and taste to reverse that process, even if it’s through her own funhouse mirror.” The insider shared that Simpson “sees a third act for herself in showbiz” that consists of a lot more acting, music, and reality TV.

It was also revealed by the source that “everything’s on the table,” and that Simpson does not desire the next phase of her life to be only defined by the success of her business/apparel.

The insider added that she desired to be a “star again,” and Simson “needs to look the part,” which may appear a bit “desperate” to some individuals but the singer and actress has “dragged herself through hell to get to the point where nobody can tell her what to do, and she’s really charting her own course at the moment.”

The source shared that her surgically new appearance is the main part of that and Simpson thinks it is “working."

