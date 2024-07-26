What is Katy Perry's 'Mom Shaming' Controversy All About? Explained

Judge Katy Perry came under fire from American Idol contestant Sarah Beth Liebe for allegedly making fun of the mother-of-three during her audition. Liebe revealed to the judges in the March 5, 2023, episode that she had given birth to three children before turning 25. When Liebe disclosed that she was a mother of three, all three judges seemed even more shocked, and Perry got up and pretended to pass out on the table.

What was the controversy?

In an episode of American Ido from 2023 judge Katy Perry faced backlash from a contestant over a comment perceived as 'mom shaming.' The episode, featuring then 25-year-old Sara Beth Liebe, saw Liebe auditioning in front of Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The panel's surprise at Liebe's youthful appearance led to an offhand comment from Perry that sparked controversy.

Liebe's audition was filled with moments of astonishment, as the judges remarked that she looked much younger than her age. When Liebe jokingly mentioned that she might pass out if Perry lay on the table, Perry retorted, "Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much."

She took umbrage at the remark, and later in a TikTok video, Liebe said it was "hurtful" and "embarrassing to have that on TV." "Women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and mom-shaming is super lame," she said.

Advertisement

Liebe encouraged mothers, especially young ones, to continue loving their children without feeling judged, adding that nobody deserves to feel crappy about that.

Mixed Reactions from Judges and Viewers

Liebe's performance included renditions of Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good and Elton John’s Benny and the Jets, earning her a golden ticket to the next round. However, Perry's skepticism about Liebe's ambition and further critical remarks added to the controversy.

Viewers took to social media to vent their outrage, particularly at Perry's comments, saying the judges were far too harsh on Liebe before she even began to sing. A viewer posted in the Idol YouTube comments, "The judges seemed to go out of their way to judge her before they had anything to actually judge."

This showed just how sensitive public figures and their words are, especially in a space like American Idol, which is supposed to encourage and lift one another up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Almost 40 And Fabulous': Katy Perry Offers Glimpse Into Her Romantic Vacation With Orlando Bloom Amid Woman's World Release