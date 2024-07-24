'Almost 40 And Fabulous': Katy Perry Offers Glimpse Into Her Romantic Vacation With Orlando Bloom Amid Woman's World Release

Pop icon Katy Perry is vacationing with beau Orlando Bloom after putting out a new single for the first time in four years, titled Women’s World. The couple posed in front of a sunset, arm in arm as they lovingly embraced and kissed each other. The Roar singer followed this with a bunch of snippets from the vacation, including one of herself with multiple swimming tubes in her arms.

Katy Perry debuts vacation BTS amid the single release

“WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition 💋” captioned the singer to pay an obvious nod to her 6th studio album, named 143. Perry will enter her fourth decade this October. The third photo off the carousel featured her holding a cocktail in her hand while the couple’s daughter Daisy held an ice cream cup sneakily.

In another snippet, Bloom was seen assisting his wife by stacking the autographer single art covers, while the latter thanked him. The duo also sang Perry’s newest single together in an endearing clip. Other photos included BTS of the location.

Katy Perry's relationship and recent ventures

Perry and Orlando began a relationship in 2016, before going on a brief break. The two returned head-over-heels for each other in 2017, subsequently getting engaged in 2019. Woman’s World goes back to Perry’s early roots of success in bubblegum anthems, this time with a “feminist” touch. Meant to be a celebratory song, the first single off 143 received flak pre-release due to the involvement of Dr. Luke in the song. Kesha, Perry’s contemporary, raised sexual harassment allegations against Luke, who is a singer and songwriter.

When the song was released, the critical reception was lukewarm too. Critics pointed out the song’s reductive production and a done-before concept. Perry’s 143 comes out on September 20 this year.

