What Is Khloé Kardashian's Stress Buster? The Reality Star Shares Anecdotes, Talks About Relationship With Ex

Dealing with stress can be challenging, especially for those in the public eye. Khloé Kardashian, the media personality, socialite, and model, has recently shared one of her key strategies for managing stress – exercise. In a candid Snapchat Q&A session with fans, the 39-year-old opened up about the role of working out in her life, describing it as her "therapy" and a powerful way to cope with pressure.

Khloé Kardashian reveals her stress buster

For the reality star, physical activity is more than just a routine; it's a coping mechanism. During the Snapchat session, as per Page Six , she responded to a fan's question about handling pressure, stating, "Working out is my therapy. For me, it's the best way to cope with stress."

Khloé Kardashian has long been an advocate for fitness, frequently sharing her love for exercise and providing advice to her followers. In 2020, she took to social media to encourage her audience to set "small, realistic goals" in the gym.

Khloé emphasized the importance of celebrating achievements and not getting discouraged by occasional setbacks, stating, "If you mess up, you have tomorrow to start again. It's that simple. Don't set goals that are unrealistic. In the end, that will only get you discouraged and possibly have you give up. Set small goals and praise yourself once you reach that goal. Then, set another small goal. You got this!!! Slow and steady! It's a lifestyle!"

Khloé Kardashian on maintaining positive affinity with ex, Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kadarshian's openness about her stress management tactics comes amidst a challenging time in her ex's professional turmoil. Her ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson, recently faced a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. The Cleveland Cavaliers player tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, breaching the league's Anti-Drug Program.

Khloé and Tristan share two children – True, 5, and Tatum, 18 months. Despite the complexities of their relationship, she remains committed to maintaining a positive dynamic with Tristan for the sake of their kids. In an interview with tmrw magazine, Khloé admitted that while it might be easy to harbor negative feelings, she chooses the harder path of kindness for her children to enjoy the company of their father.

She stated, "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice. I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

Khloé Kardashian's stress management journey showcases the power of incorporating healthy habits and a positive mindset, even in the face of adversity. As she continues to inspire her followers with her fitness journey and personal growth, Khloé reminds us all that navigating stress requires both awareness and actions.

