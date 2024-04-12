Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute to Daughter Ahead of Her Birthday; Says 'Biggest Blessing' Was Being Pregnant Alongside Kylie Jenner

American media personality Khloe Kardashian expressed birthday wishes to her daughter True, who turned 6 this year. She has recently uploaded many stories on her Instagram account, followed by talking about her pregnancy being special alongside Kylie Jenner, showing baby bumps together.

Khloe Kardashian pays sweet tribute on her daughter’s birthday

On Thursday, April 11, the Good American co-founder (39) reflected on carrying her daughter as she prepared to celebrate the little one's 6th birthday the following day (April 12), per People.

"I can not handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What's wrong with me (three face holding tears emojis). Kardashian wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Back on March 26 this year, she shared an Instagram video about her moments with her daughter.

In that Tuesday post, the mother is seen laughing while listening to her daughter's conversation.

Meanwhile, she is being nostalgic about when she was pregnant with her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian feels special about being pregnant with Kylie Jenner together

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump against a pink background, before mulling over how "special" it was for her to be pregnant at the same time as her younger sister Kylie Jenner. The siblings were coincidentally pregnant at that time.

Moreover, in a black-and-white photo of the sisters wearing black crop tops, Kardashian wrote, "One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True, is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well. This was the biggest blessing!! My baby sister and I having babies together."

Another sweet snap saw the duo smiling at one another as Kardashian placed her hands on her sister's bare bump. Kardashian's bare bump was also on show in the shot.

Kardashian followed the post with another picture of the pair cradling and showing off their bumps in cropped clothing outfits and underwear.

In the photos, Kylie Jenner (26) was pregnant with her elder daughter Stormi, who recently turned 6 on February 1 this year.

Kardashian's nostalgia didn't stop there, as the mother of two children then shared a series of black-and-white shots from a lingerie photoshoot that she did while pregnant with her daughter.

Khloé's final snap saw a newborn True lying on her chest in the hospital with the caption, "The day my life changed forever."

Khloe Kardashian's love for her daughter True is seen on her social media. Additionally, she has shared her astonishment at the unexpected coincidence of being pregnant at the same time as her sister Kylie.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's CONTROVERSIAL Take on OJ Simpson Accusing Ex-49ers of Breaking Her Family 'Apart' Resurfaces

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Pokes Fun At Sister Kim Kardashian With 'Diamond Earring Joke' While Sharing Holiday Photos; See Here