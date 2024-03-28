What Is King Charles' First Statement After Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? DEETs INSIDE

The Princes of Wales, Kate Middleton shocked the world after she announced her cancer diagnosis in a video on March 22. Now, King Charles has made his first public statement following the 42-year-old British Royalty’s diagnosis. The monarch didn’t directly address his daughter-in-law’s health condition but subtly hinted at his reaction by talking about “a time of need” and “care.”

The King, who was also diagnosed with cancer in February, recorded a personal Easter message to be played at the Royal Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday, per Evening Standard. King Charles will not attend the service but his message on “friendship” will reach the nation through the pre-recorded audio.

King Charles’s reflects on a vulnerable time

In a message of compassion, the 75-year-old monarch will share that Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other.” King Charles also talked about uniting as a nation to tackle the unfortunate time by accepting support from allies and friends. “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need,” his message noted.

Queen Camilla will lead the traditional Easter Ceremony in King Charles’ absence at the Worcester Cathedral on Thursday. However, King Charles will attend the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a positive sign on his health recovery, per Buckingham Palace. Prince William, The Princess of Wales, and their children won’t be attending the Easter Sunday service.

The King’s public remarks came days after Kate Middleton disclosed undergoing treatment for cancer in a video shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram. Both the monarchs are dealing with cancer and have shown their support for each other in this difficult time. "He has always had a very good bond with her. I don’t think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had,” biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People.

King Charles and Kate Middleton on their recovery journey

The King was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate cancer, in February 2024, as stated in an announcement by Buckingham Palace. Unfortunately, Kate Middleton was similarly diagnosed with the disease after her abdominal surgery in January. Initially, the health condition was marked as non-cancerous. A tragic coincidence, it is the first time that a simultaneous cancer diagnosis has occurred in the British monarchy’s family history.

King Charles was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” Buckingham Palace stated. Moreover, before Kate’s announcement, she and The King stepped in for a private lunch at their Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales’ video came as a response to the fierce media speculations about her health and happenings in the royal household. A family photo released by the palace on U.K. Mother’s Day in early March sparked rumors about Kate’s well-being. The picture was edited by the Princess herself and later admitted while apologizing for the inconvenience caused, after major media outlets blew the matter out of proportion.

According to sources, a staff member at the London Clinic allegedly tried to retrieve Kate’s medical reports to gather information on her diagnosis, on March 19. As scary as it sounds, the royal family decided to break the news to the world before things spiraled further.

Kate Middleton revealed that she is in “early stages” of her treatment and is hoping for a speedy recovery while showing gratitude for the messages of love and support from her people.

