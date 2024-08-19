What Is Noah Cyrus' Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About Miley Cyrus' Sister Amid Dominic Purcell Drama

Being a part of the illustrious Cyrus clan, Noah Cyrus has always dwelt under the constant limelight that her sister, Miley Cyrus, had been in for so many years. There was no way that Noah could stay away from the limelight since her childhood days, with a background of family interlinked with country music and the glamor of Hollywood. Getting older, she sought her way into the media and entertainment business, rising through acting and music.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah Cyrus's net worth is estimated to be around USD 3 million as of 2024. It is a respectable figure in and of itself but is still dwarfed by the towering wealth of her sister Miley Cyrus, who sits on a heavy USD 160 million fortune, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Yet, Noah's journey is as interesting as it is complicated, not least due to the recent drama involving her mother, Tish Cyrus, and actor Dominic Purcell. Rumors of a feud began swirling when Noah allegedly had a very short-lived romance with Purcell before the latter started dating Tish. This said relationship has been reported to cause quite a family friction, especially between Noah and her mom.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Sings Fan-Favorite Reputation Track I Did Something Bad During Eras Tour London; WATCH

Things came to a head when Noah, along with her brother Braison, failed to turn up to Tish's wedding to Purcell in August 2023, while Miley and other siblings did, fueling further speculation of a family rift.

Advertisement

The drama has gone down in fits and starts on social media, where Noah and Tish have continued making indirect comments that the adoring public takes as digs at each other. Noah, especially, has responded greatly to her frustration by answering trolls and insinuations leveled against her relationship with Purcell.

Despite the familial turbulence, Noah’s career has steadily grown, and she has managed to create her own identity apart from the Cyrus family name.

Noah Cyrus has been active since the age of two, when she played in her father Billy Ray Cyrus's medical drama, Doc. She popped up in various small roles over her early years, also in Hannah Montana, the show that launched sibling Miley into worldwide stardom.

She broke through in 2016 with her very first single, Make Me (Cry), featuring the English singer Labrinth. It became an instant success and made its way up the charts to 46 on the Billboard Hot 100, acquiring a platinum certification. This marked Noah's shift from background player to legit artist.

Advertisement

Consecutive years have been spent developing her music career, her debut album, The Hardest Part, was released in 2022, and in 2021 she was up for a Grammy as Best New Artist. On the back of these successes, Noah's net worth of USD 3 million, though modest compared to other celebrities, is a telling tale of her rise into the limelight.

ALSO READ: Has Noah Cyrus Reunited With Mother Tish Amid The Alleged Family Feud Over Dominic Purcell? Here's What Report Says

Noah's career has been anything but smooth sailing. Her success is often overshadowed by the immense fame of her older sister Miley, and Noah has become rather vocal about how hard it is to grow up in the public eye.

In her song Young and Sad, Noah reveals the pain of having to live in Miley's shadow. This does serve as vindication for many of her followers, but Noah herself has not lost her identity amid all this and gained a niche audience who love her for her raw, emotional songwriting, which has attained respect from peers in the music industry.

Advertisement

Financially, Noah has been able to capitalize on her music career through tours, album sales, and collaborations that have furnished her with a net worth of USD 3 million. Of course, it does not put her in the league of millionaires like her sister, but it is quite an achievement for a lady who has sailed through troubled waters of growing up famous and personal issues.

It's also worth pointing out that Noah's net worth is both a result of her own earnings and the financial security given by her family members. The last name Cyrus does hold some weight, and it can be gathered that she has been received well by such connections and opportunities that exist with belonging to such a famous family.

Noah Cyrus’s story is still being written. She may perhaps never shake off comparisons to Miley, but she sure is making a way all her own. And whether she's making music, acting, or dealing with complex family life, Noah proves she's more than just Miley's little sister, she's a star in her own right.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Blake Lively Said She Wanted Her Children To Be 'Proud' Of The Work She Does