Has Noah Cyrus Reunited With Mother Tish Amid The Alleged Family Feud Over Dominic Purcell? Here's What Report Says

Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, were recently seen together in Los Angeles, marking the first time they've been spotted together in three years. The sighting comes after rumors of a falling out over Dominic Purcell, who is now married to Tish.

Noah, dressed in gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt, and Tish, in green cargo pants and a gray sweatshirt, looked relaxed as they left an office building and drove off in the same car, as reported by Page Six.

Noah Cyrus reportedly spotted with mother Tish amid controversies

Reports from People and US Weekly earlier this year suggested that Noah, 24, and Dominic, 54, had a casual "friends with benefits" relationship before Tish began dating him in late 2022.

Sources claimed Noah was upset by her mom's new relationship and did not attend Tish and Dominic's wedding in August 2023. However, Noah reached out to her mom on her 57th birthday in May, sharing a sweet photo of them and wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Tish shares five children with her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus: Miley, 31, Braison, 30, Noah, 24, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35. Recently, Billy Ray made headlines for allegedly calling Tish offensive names in messages and an audio recording after she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. He expressed his frustration and anger in the messages, accusing Tish of being unfaithful.

Despite these family tensions, Miley has publicly supported her mother, even posting photos of them hugging during a recent Gucci photo shoot. Noah has stayed close to her father, Billy Ray, amid the family's drama.

Firerose reportedly takes a dig at estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray later admitted he lost his temper in the recording, saying he was at his "wit’s end." His lawyer claimed that Firerose, his estranged wife, leaked the clip in an attempt to gain leverage before their upcoming mediation.

Since their divorce proceedings began, it was evident that Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus's split would be complicated. Billy Ray cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as reasons for the divorce. Since then, accusations have flown from both sides.

On July 26, Firerose responded to leaked audio by Daily Mail of Billy Ray criticizing her and his family by expressing her gratitude for the support she's received. According to People, Firerose posted on her Instagram, “This week has been monumental in many ways and I’m so appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support, there are so many great experts, books & resources on healing.”

She encouraged her followers to keep learning about healing and shared resources on dealing with narcissistic abuse, subtly referencing her ex.

