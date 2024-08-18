Taylor Swift Sings Fan-Favorite Reputation Track I Did Something Bad During Eras Tour London; WATCH

Taylor Swift turned her London Eras Tour show into a memorable Swiftie moment over the weekend. The pop star surprised her fans during the sixth Eras Tour show at the English capital by performing the hit track, I Did Something Bad, from her sixth studio album, Reputation.

London’s Wembley Stadium raved with excitement as the 34-year-old star teased the unprecedented Reputation track while marking it as one of her favorites on Saturday, August 17. Swift hailed the London crowd and said, “So I'm going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favorite songs ever.”

“just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber,” she continued. The Swiftie moment was captured by fans and shared across social media platforms. In an X (formerly Twitter) clip posted by a fan account, @kaiamal13, the 14-time Grammy winner can be seen donning an orange frilled dress armed with a guitar while she performed the hit track off her Reputation album.

Simultaneously, the crowd’s deafening cheers proved worthy of Swift’s surprise song, performed for the first time ever on an Eras Tour show yet. The pop icon acknowledged the love and excitement saying it was “a dream” to perform for the London crowds at Wembley, packed with 92,000 fans.

Taylor Swift kicked off the London leg of her Eras Tour on 21 June and played for three nights before moving on to the rest of the European tour. She returned to the English city on August 15 and is scheduled to run shows till August 20.

Fans were particularly thrilled in anticipation of a potential re-recorded version of the 2017 album, Reputation, likely to be named as, Reputation (Taylor’s version).

Since 2021, Swift has dominated the music industry with the re-releases of her former albums, six of whose rights were acquired by celebrity music executive Scooter Braun after he purchased Big Machine Records in 2019.

Paving the way for a corporate drama hindering Swift’s artist royalties, the singer took matters into her own hands. She re-released four of her six former albums– Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989 in Taylor’s Versions, to limit Braun’s earnings from her songs and reclaim ownership of her career-defining music.

With that, the Cruel Summer songstress is still two albums due and fans are hoping she might announce the new album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) before the London shows culminate.

Additionally, Swift invited British singer, Ed Sheeran, 33, for another surprise appearance that sent fans into a pop culture daze during the first of five shows at London’s Wembley on Saturday. The duo performed a medley of their music collabs over the years, with songs Everything Had Changed and End Game.

Moments ahead of the appearance, the pop star sweetly introduced the four-time Grammy winner while cherishing the decade-old memories they made during the Red collaboration.

“This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother of mine,” Swift said. Tay and Sheeran concluded their duet segment with the latter’s 2014 track, Thinking Out Loud.

