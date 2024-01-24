What is Oscar Bait? How Movies Are Designed To Get Nominations And Academy Awards; EXPLAINED

What makes a movie successful? Is it the box office collection or the fandom it creates? Is it the Golden trophy with a man on a pedestal, that makes your movie accredited and successful? Well, the Oscars have been honoring the best of the best since 1929 and it will soon complete a century. Also known as Academy Awards, Oscar is the dream of every film to get global stature, by being featured or nominated at least once.

The Red carpets act as doorways to heaven in the film industry and every maker or actor aspires to hold that beautiful trophy in their hands. But what if certain movies are made with the sole purpose of getting a nomination and winning an Oscar? How is it possible? Well, Oscar Baits as they are fondly known are a wide range of movies just created with certain parameters in mind, to get an Academy Award or at least a nomination. But how does that work? Read on to find out.

What are the different types of films that make easy Oscar Baits?

Not every film can qualify as an Oscar Bait. Certain parameters become crucial. If a film is a Biopic of someone famous, has a huge star cast, speaks about a big Scientific invention, or talks about a Historical event, the chances are high to be an Oscar bait. Quirky indigenous comedies with an offbeat script or melodramas that talk about serious issues like mental health, trauma, and addiction also have high chances of being nominated.

Movies that promote hope, or speak about a sportsperson or musician’s journey also get the nod easily. These parameters make it easy for directors to come up with works that can easily have chance to be a part of such prestigious awards.

How are technically unique and incredible works also a part of Oscar Baits?

While scripts and themes are important, if a movie dares to try unconventional technologies, VFX, makeup, or sets they also get a chance to be a part of the Oscars. The competition here is less, so movies that do not get nominated for their storylines and cast can make it to the list due to these technical aspects. It also increases their film’s chance of winning an Oscar.

What are other factors, apart from being Oscar Bait, that boosts chances for an Oscar?

While having the above things will make you a probable candidate at the Oscars, these global awards search for much more while preparing the nominations list. It is a rigorous process and has minds from across the world. Quite critically, even if movies qualify the plotline, theme, or cast factors, they can be underperforming in the technological aspects or popularity.

There have been so many instances when films didn’t make it to the Oscars despite having all the traits present, as they tried too hard, and lost the core essence of making a film that an audience likes. In the end, what is a film without its audience? For these reasons, many movies make for great Oscar Baits but they can’t be good movies overall.

