'Cheese is a great decompression': Oppenheimer Team Reveals Post-Shoot Rituals as Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt Share Stress-busters

After wrapping up the filming of the hit movie Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. sat down for an interview with People Magazine. In a candid conversation, they shared some unique ways they decompressed after the intense shoot. One particular revelation stood out: Cillian Murphy’s indulgence in copious amounts of cheese. Let’s delve into this quirky ritual and discover how the Oppenheimer team unwound after the cameras stopped rolling.

Indulging in cheese: A stress-busting tradition

After embodying the role of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy found solace in something unexpected: cheese. Murphy confessed to indulging in “a lot of cheese” once filming wrapped up. When asked why cheese became his go-to, Emily Blunt, who played Murphy’s wife Kitty in the film, said that “because he needed to decompress. Cheese is a great decompression.” According to Blunt, cheese is an excellent stress-buster, and Murphy seemed to agree wholeheartedly.

Cillian Murphy’s cheese confession said he prefers quality cheese for relaxation

Murphy didn’t just settle for any cheese; he went for the best. Yeah, he emphasized that his cheese indulgence wasn’t just cheese but “good cheese.” He mentioned enjoying cheddar from reputable cheddar companies.

For Murphy, cheese wasn’t just a snack, it was a way to take a break from the work stress. He had previously mentioned turning to cheese during the SAG-AFTRA strike, highlighting its role as a comfort food during challenging times. In fact, he joked that he could devour a whole wheel of parmesan cheese if he could get it through customs. It seems Murphy’s post-shoot cheese indulgence was a sophisticated affair, elevating the art of decompression to a whole new level.

Oppenheimer received 13 Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, has received critical acclaim making Cillian Murphy a strong contender for the Oscars. The cast members reminisced about where they were when they learned about Oppenheimer’s Oscar nominations. Murphy, in Cork City, Ireland was enjoying tea with his parents and wife when he received the exciting news.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt had just dropped off their daughter Violet at an activity in New York City and returned to find her husband, John Krasinski, reading the nomination on his phone. Robert Downey Jr., on the other hand, was caught in a funny situation, having been awakened from a nap by his wife Susan with news of the nominations.

With Oppenheimer receiving 13 nominations across various categories, including Best Movie, Leading Male Role, Supporting Roles, Direction, Screenwriting, and Cinematography, anticipation is high for the upcoming Oscars. Murphy’s exceptional performance has positioned him as a strong contender for the prestigious awards ceremony.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

