‘He Learned All The Lessons': Oscars 2024 Host Jimmy Kimmel Feels Jo Koy Should Get A Golden Globes Do-over

After a rough start earlier this year, experienced awards host Jimmy Kimmel thinks Jo Koy deserves a second chance at the Golden Globes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter before hosting the Oscars , Kimmel emphasized that Jo Koy faced unique challenges as an outsider to Hollywood when he hosted the Golden Globes last January.

"It's easier for me than for Jo Koy. It's like if a stranger compliments your outfit versus a friend - you might react differently," he explained.

Jimmy Kimmel suggests Golden Globes do-over for Jo Koy

The seasoned awards show host said that Jo Koy should be considered to host the Golden Globes next year as a way to reclaim himself in the industry and apply the lessons he learned from the past criticism.

"I don't have a say in Golden Globes programming, but I think they should give Jo Koy another chance to host next year. He's learned a lot, and he's funny. It would be a positive move for everyone," Kimmel explained.

Kimmel addresses criticism of Jo Koy's jokes

As the Filipino comedian faced criticism for his jokes, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host was asked about his approach to humor.

Kimmel noted that not everyone interprets jokes as comedians intend, emphasizing he doesn't aim to hurt anyone with his humor.

"I feel anxious with a silent audience, but I don't intend to offend anyone. People have varying sensitivities, and we need to acknowledge it," Jimmy Kimmel said.

"I can't base my monologue on that. I'm not trying to be hurtful, but not everyone will appreciate every joke," writer, comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel concluded.

Jo Koy made history as the first Filipino to host the Golden Globes.

