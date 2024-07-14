What Is Post Malone's Real Name? Stage Name Origins Explained

Born in Syracuse, New York, Post Malone has been in the industry for a long time. From debuting with his first single, White Iverson to his latest hit track, Fortnight with none other than Taylor Swift, it has been quite a journey. He has millions of followers on his social media platforms and in real life.

However, the popular American singer, rapper, and 10-time Grammy Award winner has a real name, as well. It is Austin Richard Post. Well, there’s a very simple reason behind the change from the real to the stage name. Scroll ahead to learn more about it.

The story behind Post Malone’s stage name

It’s not only Post Malone but other singers and artists have also used stage names in their careers. Like the popular pop princess, Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye uses The Weeknd for his musical endeavors. However, the story behind the Sunflower singer’s name change is quite random.

It was rumored that the name ‘Malone’ came from the basketball player Karl Malone’s name as a reference. However, that’s probably not true as the singer and rapper often revealed that it was a name he got from a rap generator while Post is his last name. Born with the name Austin Richard Post, the singer found his calling in music in the early years of his life. With each year, as her career grew higher, the number of tattoos on his body increased.

However, back in 2011, when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he talked about how he started to call himself Post Malone at 14 or 15 years old. In another conversation with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, when the host asked about his career, and whether his stage name is his alter ego, the rapper said, “Everything is me, my name is Austin, everyone calls me Austin. Whenever I introduce myself, I always say Austin."

Post Malone responding to the rumors

When rumors started to spread about the reference of Karl Malone’s name with his stage name, Post talked about it in a Q&A session and shared how he got it from a random rap generator as he wanted to have a cool name like Wiz Khalifa. In 2023, for a video with Esquire, the singer and rapper answered some of the commonly asked questions. One of them was about his stage name.

Post shared, "I wanted something cool like Wiz Khalifa, coz that's such a cool name. I was going to use Wiz Khalifa as my name, but that may have caused problems. I never expected to be like famous or anything."

He picked it out in his teens and kind of stayed as he made it big in the industry as a professional. Though he never thought to become so famous, however, as he stepped as a rapper, the rest was history. He recently worked with Taylor Swift on her recent album and got featured on Dead Poet’s Society album.

