Harry Styles Performs With Stevie Nicks At Hyde Park Concert In Honor Of Christine McVie; DEETS

Stevie Nicks gave a tremendous surprise to the audience at the BST Hyde Park concert. The legendary singer brought Harry Styles on stage for a fabulous performance.

During her remarkable set, Nicks had a special plan in mind for someone who remains very close to her. Both artists paid tribute to another legendary musician, Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022.

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles perform at BST Hyde Park Concert

The BST Hyde Park concert had already become a memorable event, but Stevie Nicks decided to make it even more memorable for her fans. During her electrifying set, which had the audience cheering wildly, the Edge of Seventeen singer invited Harry Style to join her on stage.

Together, they performed the duets Stop Dragging My Heart Around and Landslide.

Welcoming the Watermelon Sugar artist, Nicks explained to the audience that she had asked Harry Styles to join in commemorating her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday.

“At the end of the show, since the end of last year and since Christine passed away, I would say something about her, “ Stevie Nicks mentioned. She expressed gratitude to Styles for his willingness to pay tribute to McVie.

Nicks also spoke about the weight of the song, which is about a close friend's passing, making a poignant reference to McVie. She fondly recalled McVie as a joyful performer and one of her closest friends, stating, "Christine was Harry’s girl; she was my girl; she was your girl."

During the performance, Styles was seen wearing an embroidered songbird pin, a nod to Christine McVie’s vocal style in the track Songbird. This piano ballad is from Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album Rumours.

Harry Style making a comeback on stage

This marked Harry Styles' return to the live stage after quite some time. His last memorable live performances were during his Love On Tour in 2023.

Regarding his music, his latest album, Harry's Home, was released in 2022 and received critical acclaim, winning a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter and keyboardist, passed away on November 30, 2022. According to PEOPLE, she died of a stroke.

