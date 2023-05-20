Who is Simi Khadra? 5 things to know about The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye’s rumored girlfriend

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, landed in France for the debut of HBO drama The Idol. His rumored girlfriend, Simi Khadra, was also spotted with him in Cannes. Abel has been rumored to date Simi since February 2022. The duo was first linked together last year during Abel’s 32nd birthday when they were spotted kissing in Las Vegas. Simi and Abel have remained lowkey ever since. Here are 5 things you need to know about The Weeknd’s rumored girlfriend, Simi Khadra.

5 things to know about The Weeknd’s girlfriend Simi Khadra

Simi was born in Saudi Arabia

Simi was born in Saudi Arabia in 1993 to Palestinian parents; she was also raised in London for a while. Simi attended high school in Dubai and headed to university at the University of Southern California. According to W magazine, he majored in film production and fine art with her sister Haze. Simi is very vocal about being proud of where she is from; she appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where she stated, “I feel lucky because we are Palestinians.”

She went on to explain, “Being Middle Eastern is inextricable to how we are and how we see the world. You know, anybody who’s come across Middle Eastern culture [would know] it’s a hotbed of literature, art, architecture, mysticism, generosity, understanding, loyalty. Those values are just paradigmatic of Arab culture wherever you find it in the world.”

Simi is a DJ

Simi and Haze have performed on some of the world’s top stages as Coachallea. The twins told Elle that they caught a music manager’s eye when they mixed some beat’s for a friend’s party. Simi and Haze also play guitar to accompany singers like Willow Smith.

Simi is a fashion influencer

The twins had exposure to fashion early on in their lives because of their mother’s boutique in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. By the time they turned 14, they were attending Paris fashion week. In a conversation with Elle, Simi said, “We got to be in Chanel’s The Little Black Jacket book, which was cool. But I was in the middle of finals when we had to go to Paris and shoot it. That was a whole drama.”

Simi and Haze jointly run an Instagram account called ‘simihaze’, where they have 1.6 million followers. But they don’t want to be clubbed with “influencers.”

Haze said in an interview with GQ, “The word influencer has gotten so diluted, it’s overused in a way that now, I never really want to be in that category. We’re very careful about it now, and anything we do has to be really authentic. We don’t tag brands that we don’t have a campaign with or are working closely with or are obsessed with.”

Simi owns a beauty line

The twins own a make-up company. The company was launched in 2021, ​​SimiHaze Beauty offers a variety of products, including lip balms, eyeshadows, face gem stickers, and mascaras.

Simi has famous friends

Simi has been spotted with her high-profile friends, including Jennie and Rosé from Blackpink, Selena Gomez, and Stella Maxwell.

Simi and Fai are related

Simi’s brother Fai works in the music industry. Fai is a singer and songwriter. He is also a model who has worked with big names like Moncler, Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang, and Bulgari. He has an Instagram following of 2.5 million followers.

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra’s relationship

Simi and Abel have been rumored to be dating since February 2022. They were first spotted kissing in Las Vegas last year and have remained lowkey ever since. Abel and Simi sparked romance rumors again when they were spotted holding hands at Coachella this year.

