Rihanna Says She Is Open To Having As Many Kids As God Wants: 'Would Go For More Than Two'

Rihanna longs to have more than two kids with her romantic partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. She expressed the same in Interview Magazine. She shared about her desire to have children as much as God wants. Read on.

Rihanna desires to have more than two kids

Rihanna spoke to Interview Magazine, and the singer (36) was asked by her stylist, Mel Ottenberg, how many more kids she wanted to have. "As many as God wants me to have," Rihanna replied.

On being asked if it's more than two, the musician said, "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently welcomed their two children: RZA (23 months) and Riot (8 months).

Rihanna on having a deep connection with her partner A$AP Rocky

During the New York Post's Page Six interview in November last year, Rihanna shared that her connection with A$AP Rocky has gotten deeper since the Hollywood couple became parents, per People.

"I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major...it's a turn-on," she told the outlet. "It's just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving...and my kids are obsessed with him."

The couple is not married yet and has been living together since 2020. They are currently blessed with two sons.

Rihanna strives to embrace individuality in her work and parenting

In March, the Caribbean Queen recently spoke with Vogue China for their April issue and shared that she strives to embrace individuality in her work and parenting, per People.

"The most beautiful thing...is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group," she said.

"It's really beautiful to see, and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be...they should embrace it completely, because it's beautiful, and it's unique. I love them just that way."

According to the Grammy website, RiRi has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, garnered over 12 billion Spotify streams, achieved 14 Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers, and won nine Grammy Awards.

The singer’s business ventures have been a massive success, as her Fenty Beauty brand is worth 2.8 billion dollars.

She is widely known for her musical caliber and top-notch entrepreneurial skills. Her popular song, Umbrella, was the first number-one hit in the UK and lasted at the top for a whopping 10 weeks, per TheGrio.

In conclusion, RiRi wants to embrace individuality in work and parental life, followed by her prolific and influential career.

