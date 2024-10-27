What Is POTS? Condition Explored As Beyonce's Sister Solange Knowles Reveals Diagnosis

Solange Knowles recently made headlines by revealing her diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Sjögren's syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). She shared this information in the comments section of Shaun Ross's post, where he discussed his own diagnosis of POTS.

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a condition in which the heart beats faster than usual when a person stands up after sitting or lying down. This phenomenon is classified as orthostatic intolerance, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In healthy individuals, the autonomic nervous system effectively regulates heart rate and blood pressure, regardless of body position. However, for those with POTS, the body struggles to manage blood vessel contraction and heart rate response, leading to unstable blood pressure.

Talking about the Sjögren syndrome causes one’s glands to create less moisture than they should. It results in chronic dryness throughout the affected individual body, especially in the month and eyes, per the outlet.

Solange also mentioned MCA syndrome, which causes severe episodes of swelling, hives, shortness of breath, vomiting, and many other symptoms. In more serious cases, it can result in potentially fatal anaphylaxis. According to the website mentioned above, this happens when mast cells wrongly signal the affected person’s immune system that there is something dangerous in the body.

The Cranes In The Sky singer expressed in Ross’s comments section, “Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS !”

Advertisement

She then mentioned Dysautonomia International, a non-profit organization that, according to its website, helps to improve the lives of people affected by autonomic system disorders.

The vocalist wrote, “The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty!”

Ross replied to Solange’s comment and expressed his gratitude to her. He mentioned that she had known him since he was a teenager and knew how full of energy he could be. The model and recording artist shared, “This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much try to navigate this entirely.” He also said that he appreciated her very much.

ALSO READ: 'We Lost Zendaya For Like A Week': Challengers Cast Reveals Losing Spider Man Actress When Beyonce Did THIS