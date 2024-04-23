‘I'm Close’: John Oliver Jokingly Says He Wants To Prove Hugh Jackman Was Sent By A UFO

UFOs sparked an interesting discussion in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight. Host John Oliver wittily teased the aliens alongside jokingly naming Wolverine star Hugh Jackman as one of them on Sunday. Oliver further jested that though he can’t “prove” the actor’s unearthly associations yet, it is coming soon.

Amidst his segment on other-worldly beings, John Oliver also named a few celebrities who have reported sightings of UFOs, citing an undertone of them probably being drunk and the reality behind many of the sightings being false.

John Oliver is on a roll

On Sunday, Last Week Tonight featured the 46-year-old host jabbering about UFOs. John Oliver cracked a hysterical joke on Hugh Jackman in the latest episode of the HBO late-night show that was dedicated to aliens. Oliver reflected on their significance, having inspired art, movies, and lastly, the X-Men star.

He said, “Our main story tonight concerns UFOs. They brought us great album art, classic movie moments, and, of course, Hugh Jackman.” The shocking revelation was followed with a “I can’t prove it yet, but I’m close.”

While the 55-year-old actor's reference to aliens was devoid of any backstory, it is expected that it was due to his superior physical fitness. Hugh Jackman is in the spotlight currently as he is set to make his comeback as Wolverine in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine years after he concluded the character in 2017's Logan.

Oliver’s UFO segment steered towards celebrities who have claimed to have seen UFOs; the likes of Kesha, Russell Crowe, and Jimmy Carter, per Deadline. “There clearly should be room for sober assessment of UFO sightings. I will acknowledge that when you do that, the answers you get can sometimes end up being less fun,” the British comedian joked.

On the same day, a new teaser poster and video of the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine were uncovered by Marvel and MCU star Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman’s emotional return as Wolverine

In a new teaser poster shared by Marvel and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, Wolverine and Deadpool seem to show off their weaponized hands. “Hugh got his nails done for this. #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Simultaneously, a new teaser video chronicled Jackman’s Wolverine throughout the Wolverine trilogy in a sepia-toned, emotional footage compilation. "Eventually, you're gonna hang up the claws, and it's gonna make a lot of people very sad," says Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson as the Wolverine rises out of his grave dramatically. The video announced a second official trailer drop on Monday. "I've always wanted to ride with you, Log," Deadpool says in the final seconds of the video as Wolverine heroically steps into the frame donning his classic yellow costume.

The second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer that dropped today opens with a disgraced Wolverine sitting in a bar while the bartender reprimands him. “I told you, you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome anywhere,” the bartender says in the opening scene. Jackman’s Logan pleads for “one more drink” promising to leave after that when Deadpool pops up asking him to accompany him on a new mission.

Logan’s rejection and referring to Wade Wilson’s Deadpool as a “lady” brings on fleeting mockery and the trailer blooms into the true spirit of what the movie beholds.

Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Deadpool And Wolverine Steal The Show With Its 9-Minute Special Cut At CinemaCon