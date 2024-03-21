Megan Fox Comments On Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly; Calls Rapper Her 'Twin Soul'

Megan Fox finally speaks of her relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. While on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Fox's comment on her status with MGK raised eyebrows as she denied blurting anything out regarding her relationship. Though referring to the rapper as her twin soul, the actress replied that she was "a tether to him, no matter what."

The comments by Fox clearly hint at the couple ending their engagement, but there was no clarity as to where the duo stands in their dating lives.

The Transformers actress announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022 after splitting up with Brian Austin Green. Soon, the following year, the couple sparked breakup rumors after the actress deleted all the posts of them together from social media.

What Did Megan Fox Say About Being In A Relationship?

Fox shared insights into being in a relationship on the podcast: "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption. I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

The Till Death Star added, "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

Commenting on her engagement, Fox shared, "All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. I could see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, 'What's up?'"

Megan Fox Opens Up About Having Plastic Surgery

During her conversations with Cooper on the podcast, Fox set the record straight regarding her getting plastic surgery. Fox claimed, "I've never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lifts—although I would like one—or no regular brow lifts. I've never done threads. I have researched them, and it's not because of some moral thing; I just don't really believe they work. I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

The actress further added, "I've never had buccal fat removal. I'll never have any fat removed; I'm a lean person who doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face. I will only ever put fat in; I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

Before dating MGK, Megan Fox was married to Brian Austin Green and shared three children with her ex-husband.

