ACM Awards 2024: Dua Lipa And Chris Stapleton Deliver Surprise Performance Ahead Of New Collab

The recently held 59th Academy of Country Music Awards didn't just bring about great country artists, but for the fans of pop, it even had a big surprise. While the people were awaiting a performance to be delivered by Chris Stapleton, the attendees even had the pleasure to witness the bold and dazzling performance by Dua Lipa.

Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa at the ACM Awards

The event that was held on Thursday, May 16, recognized a number of musicians and singers, with several grand performances delivered by great artists. One of these unforgettable acts, was by Chris Stapleton.

While it was obvious to have an act delivered by the You Should Probably Leave artist at the award ceremony, the ones who were at the arena waiting for it, got a great surprise as they heard the voice of none other than the Levitating artist.

A few sources from the Ford Theater at the Star in Frisco, Texas, also revealed that the country artist will soon be coming forth with his Dua Lipa collab, Billboard has reported. The surprising performance opened up as the Dance The Night artist sang Think I'm in Love With You, which is a song from Stapleton's 2023 album called Higher.

While this did give the ones sitting in the audience a great shock, the Broken Halos singer too entered the performance with his guitar. Together both these artists sang lyrics on stage at the ACM Awards, along with a disco-like slow jam.

The Don’t Start Now singer was seen grooving to the riffs of Stapleton, as she even sang the lyrics, “Perhaps we needed time to listen to our hearts.” She continued to sing, “And there you are. We’ve come so far together. You are the power over me. You are the light I wanna see.”

About the artists

Dua Lipa recently launched her album Radical Optimism. This album, which also has the track Houdini, went on to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. This same chart even had Chris Stapleton’s album filled with country grooves Higher, at the No. 3 position in November.

At the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, the Joy of My Life artist was nominated for several awards including Male Artist of the Year, as well as Artist-songwriter of the Year.

The country singer was even nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category while also having his name in the Album of the Year category. Both Dua Lipa as well as Chris Stapleton will soon be seen headlining October’s Austin City Limits music festival.

