What to Expect from Silo Season 3 on Apple TV+? Here's What We Know

Silo season 2 recently ended with a huge twist, leaving fans eager for what’s to come in season 3. Showrunner Graham Yost revealed that season 3 will depart from both its predecessors, exploring new territory.

Yost teased that much of the upcoming season will take place before the catastrophic events that lead to life inside the silos, offering a deep dive into the origins of the Silo project.

A surprising update for fans came with the announcement that Ashley Zukerman, who plays Daniel, and Jessica Henwick, who portrays Helen, will join season 3 as series regulars.

Their return comes after an appearance in the final moments of season 2, leaving many wondering about their expanded roles.

Yost confirmed that a major portion of the season will focus on the backstory of the silo, specifically Silo No. 18, and the development of the project itself. While these events predate the destruction seen in earlier seasons, the plot will explore how the Silo system came to be.

For fans of Juliette, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, rest assured, she is not being sidelined for season 3. While the original book, Shift, introduces Juliette only at the very end, Yost assured fans that Ferguson’s character will remain central.

"I would say that we have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, and she is not just going to be in the last scene of the season," Yost said.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the show’s future is the ongoing mystery surrounding the events that led to the destruction of the world. Season 2 hinted at a devastating bomb set off by Iran, with characters drawing parallels to the 9/11 tragedy.

The aftermath of this disaster is still unfolding, with questions about the long-term impact on the environment and whether the entire world was affected or just the area near the Silos.

While radiation seems to be involved, it’s unclear whether it’s the primary cause of the devastation, or if a more sinister biological or AI-driven force is at play. Fans are eager to see how these mysteries unfold, especially with the added depth of a past-focused season.

