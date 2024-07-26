Rebecca Ferguson To Join Cillian Murphy In New Peaky Blinders Movie? Here's What Report Says

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in Dune and Mission: Impossible, has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Peaky Blinders movie. She is the first big name announced alongside Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

Rebecca Ferguson to star alongside Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

Netflix UK & Ireland wrote in a statement alongside a picture of Rebecca Ferguson on Thursday; “NEWS: Rebecca Ferguson will join Cillian Murphy in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film!”

Last month, it was revealed that Netflix had given the green light for a Peaky Blinders movie. When the news of the film was announced, Murphy joked, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me …”

Tom Harper will direct, with a script by the show's creator, Steven Knight. The movie will be produced by Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Murphy, and Guy Heeley, and will be made in association with BBC Film.

Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. While the plot is under wraps, Knight mentioned earlier that the movie will be set during World War II. Filming is expected to start this year.

The movie is based on the popular series where Murphy plays Thomas Shelby, a war hero who becomes a gangster in 1900s Birmingham. The film is said to continue the series, but the plot details and Ferguson's role are being kept secret.

Ferguson recently reprised her role as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, which grossed $712 million worldwide. She is also known for starring alongside Tom Cruise in three Mission: Impossible films, including last summer’s Dead Reckoning – Part One.

Rebecca Ferguson's upcoming projects

Ferguson will next appear in the second season of the Apple sci-fi series Silo and in the sci-fi thriller Mercy for Amazon MGM, where she stars alongside Chris Pratt. She is also set to star in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming Netflix feature.

On TV, Ferguson stars in and executive produces the Apple TV+ drama Silo, with season 2's premiere date to be announced soon. She will also be at Comic-Con to promote the show.

Other notable roles for Ferguson include The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, and The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt.

Stay tuned for future updates on the Peaky Blinders movie.

