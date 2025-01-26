Is Donald Trump America’s First Elected King? SNL Pokes Fun at his Return to Power with Sharp Satire

Saturday Night Live (SNL) marked the November election with a satirical skit that began with a historical reference and ended with a biting jab at President Donald Trump.

The show enlisted Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reprised his role as the rapping Founding Father from Hamilton. But in this sketch, his performance was interrupted by James Austin Johnson’s Trump, who portrayed the former president with his signature peacock-style bravado.

Miranda’s character, Alexander Hamilton, was joined by colonial figures in wigs during the cold open. Hamilton shares about America’s ideals, saying, “What matters is the nation we build. Because in America, all men are created equal. America, not England. We’re doing the sequel. And we will have leaders, but no one thing. In America, we will never have a king.”

This statement was quickly cut short by Trump’s interruption. “Never say never,” Johnson’s Trump quipped, adding, “Kidding, of course, though many ways I’m not. I’m in my king era.”

Trump then commented on his push to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles in the federal government. “DEI is over, it’s dead,” Trump declared, mocking the concept of diverse workplaces. He said workplaces must return to looking like the TV show The Office.

Trump continued with a long-winded commentary on various moments from his time in office, eventually landing on his inauguration. “It was inside due to cold and fear,” he said. “But we had a lot of surprise guests. Like Melania. That was nice.”

He also gave shout-outs to billionaires who attended the event: “Zuck. Bezos. Tim Apple. And of course, Elon. We love Elon.” Trump further referenced his relationship with Elon Musk, quoting some of Musk’s own children: “I do not want him in my life.”

The sketch took a humorous turn when Trump began to fixate on Miranda, who stood frozen on stage. “What a weird way to dress, right? A little zesty,” Trump mocked the colonial costume.

He then turned his attention to Miranda’s frozen stance. “Oh, look at Lin. Look at how bad he wants to do a rap. … He doesn’t get to do it. Oh, the audience would have eaten that up.”

Trump also brought up Miranda’s impressive career achievements. He said he’s in sniffing distance of an EGOT, referring to Miranda’s Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards. He added that he’s got to stand there until he is done.

