What To Watch On Amazon Prime: 6 Saddest Movies To Stream this Weekend

If you have got an ample amount of time and are looking for some good movies, here is a great list. Amazon Prime has got you some intense films that you need to watch. Here is a list of 6 saddest films to watch on the aforementioned streamer.

Manchester by the Sea

A highly intriguing story with some intense emotions, Manchester by the Sea is a film that stars

Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges, Michelle Williams, and a few more great actors. Directed by Kenneth Lonergan the feature takes you through the life of a handyman who is struggling after his brother's death.

Short Term 12

This legendary entry was released back in 2013 and has been directed by Destin Cretton. This Brie Larson-starring film presents the chaotic lives of youth who are facing crises. The movie will take you through emotional ups and downs.

Blue Valentine

Starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, director Derek Cianfrance has given the audience a hallmark of the couple that is painfully close but at the same time also shows their agony.

Cold War

A 2018 entry that is around just 90 minutes long. It happens to be a post-war tale from Poland, also taking us through the streets of Berlin. This is a love story of a musician, Wiktor and a young singer, Zula.

What Maisie Knew

What Maisie Knew has a grand cast. With Julianne Moore, Alexander Skarsgard, and more, the film is based on Henry James’ 1897 novel. It depicts the story of a quiet young girl who is slowly getting used to being the pawn of her parents.

Anomalisa

Directed by Charlie Kaufman Anomalisa is a stop-motion animation that will surely attract you with some extravagant events of the lead in the story.

