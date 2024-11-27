What was Josh Brolin's Domestic Battery Case of 2004? Throwback to When Dune Actor Was Charged By Wife Diane Lane

In 2018, Josh Brolin broke years of silence about his 2004 domestic battery arrest involving his then-wife, Diane Lane. Speaking with The New York Times, the actor reflected on the controversial incident, acknowledging the complexity of the situation and the personal growth he had experienced in the years since.

The arrest occurred in December 2004 at the West Los Angeles home Brolin shared with Lane. She called the police, alleging that Brolin had hit her. He was charged with spousal battery and released on $20,000 bail. At the time, the couple’s spokesperson, Kelly Bush, described the event as a “misunderstanding,” emphasizing that Lane did not want to press charges. “The arrest was for the lowest-end misdemeanor charge of domestic battery,” Bush stated, adding that the couple reconciled shortly after and were “embarrassed the matter went this far.”

In the 2018 interview, Brolin admitted to treading carefully when speaking about the incident, saying, “God, I’ve never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years. And there’s no reason for me to be other than there’s no explaining it. The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she’s chosen not to, so I’m O.K. with that.” Lane declined to comment on the matter at the time.

The couple stayed together for nine more years before divorcing in 2013. Reflecting on his reaction back then, Brolin explained, “I was more reactive, I was more, ‘People need to know the truth.’ Whatever I say [now] is going to sound like compensation for a perpetrator. I’ve gotten to a place where all that matters is that I have control over my behavior, and at that time, it was a little more chaotic.”

Since the 2018 interview, Brolin has continued to rebuild his life and career. He married Kathryn Boyd in 2016, and the couple has since welcomed two daughters. Professionally, Brolin has achieved major success, starring in blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Dune. Though the 2004 incident remains a part of his history, Brolin’s focus on accountability and growth has allowed him to move forward while addressing the lessons of his past.

