Josh Brolin Recalls James Cameron Being Upset With Him Over Turning Down THIS Role; Details Inside

Josh Brolin recalled upsetting James Cameron after turning down one of the pivotal roles of Avatar. The Marvel star was approached by the filmmaker to make an appearance in the sequel of the Avater film, which was released in 2022 under the title Avatar: The Way of Water.

While in the recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the Avengers: End Game actor shared that after he refused to be a part of the film, Cameron was angry.

Further in conversation with the host of the show, Brolin revealed, "I heard he was angry.”

He further added, "I understand it, because when you have something in your mind and you have a status and a power... you're used to people feeling really grateful that you are offering it to them."

Brolin, however, went on to state that he did not approach the Titanic director, as he wasn’t sure in what mindset the filmmaker would be in. The actor continued to say, "I don't know if that's the case with him because I don't know him well enough.” He explained, "But it was based on the [project]. It wasn't based on him."

In the previous interview with Esquire, the actor shared that he wasn’t regretting passing on the hit film and also revealed that the director had been calling him names at places. Brolin stated in his 2017 interview, “James Cameron's f---ing calling me this name and that name."

Advertisement

He further added, "Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened.'"

ALSO READ: 'We're Gonna Blow It': Bill Hader Recalls Josh Brolin's Rallying Words Before SNL Bomb

Meanwhile, in his interview with In Depth, the Hollywood star revealed that he accidentally landed a role in Dune. The actor shared that he had gone to pitch a different idea, and a misunderstanding got him a part in Dune.

He elaborated by saying, "I wasn't trying to get Dune.” Brolin went on to reveal, "I went in to pitch a different idea. And then I ended up — [producer] Mary Parent looked at me and was like, 'What about Josh for Dune?'"

As Josh Brolin was offered the role, without having a second thought, he accepted it.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Quit Acting': Josh Brolin Threatens to Quit Acting if Denis Villeneuve Misses Oscar Nod