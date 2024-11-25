‘I Put My Hand…’: Josh Brolin Recalls One Time He Almost Fought Denzel Washington

Josh Brolin has his list of favorite actors, which includes some really big names, one of whom happens to be Denzel Washington.

However, there happened to be a time when the Equalizer actor almost got into a fight with Brolin.

This interesting story comes from the set of the 2007 movie American Gangster.

As recalled by the No Country for Old Men actor on a recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he stated that one day Denzel Washington had arrived late on the set of their film.

He then added that although the Man on Fire actor had not changed the lines that were supposed to be read by Brolin, Denzel had sort of changed their placement.

“He said, 'I think I'm gonna put this down here, and I'm gonna put that up there.' But he wouldn't really look at me," recalled the Avengers: Infinity War actor.

Further in the episode, Brolin stated that he and Washington then went on to rehearse their lines.

However, during the exchange, the Sicario: Day of the Soldado actor added that he was supposed to be confident.

While Washington and Josh Brolin were practicing their part, the latter had forgotten his lines.

“And I put my hand on his shoulder and I said, 'What's the line?' And he hit my hand off and he said, 'Don't ever f***ing put your hand on me,'” the Brother actor stated.

He then went on to add, “And I was like, 'Holy s**, I'm gonna scrap with Denzel Washington.” Per reports, it was Brolin who had to calm himself down, as Denzel Washinton was in his character.

Soon looking at the Remember the Titans actor’s reaction, Brolin asked him if he was doing fine, replying to him Washington asked, “Yeah. You?”

The Labor Day actor then gave an affirmation further asking if they could get back to rehearsal.

While this was a short feud between two great stars, today they share a nice bond.

American Gangster is a Ridley Scott film that had a grand cast including Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, along with Carla Gugino, Norman Reedus, and John Ortiz.

