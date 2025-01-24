What Was Melania Trump’s Plan Before Meeting US President Donald Trump? First Lady's Alleged Ex Says THIS

Melania Trump had a totally different life in mind when she was young and before she met the now US president Donald Trump. In a new development, the first lady’s supposed former boyfriend recalled the young Melania Knavs.

Jure Zorc, who happens to be a self-proclaimed ex-boyfriend of Melania, recently spoke to ABC News, divulging how she was looking up to living a life of fashion. As per Zorc, Melania wanted to live in the fashion capitals of Europe without a plan to settle in the US.

Talking to the outlet, Zorc stated, “She wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion. She was very fashionable.” He then went on to reveal that the two hung out in the 90s and also looked back at the time they had met for the first time.

As per Jure Zorc, "We met each other like in a movie.” He also added that it was when he was on a bike and Melania was walking, looking at whom he was stunned. The supposed former boyfriend of Melania also added that when he passed by her, he thought, “Wow, who is this girl? She is so beautiful, I must turn back and follow her.”

Recalling the time he first talked to Melania, Zorc mentioned that he was immediately attracted to her, looking at her elegant presence.

The supposed former lover of Melania Trump even went on to add that he was smitten by her beauty and the way she had dressed. Talking about the former fashion model, Jure Zorc also added that she had classy behavior and looked great with long hair, being tall.

For your intrigue, even Donald Trump had a similar reaction when he first met Melania Knavs back in September 1998.

