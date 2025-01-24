Why Did Barron Trump Skip Living on NYU Campus? Melania Trump Reveals

US President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump is one popular figure, and his mother, Melania Trump, recently revealed why the young lad didn't live on the NYU campus during his college days at Stern.

It is crucial to know that when Donald Trump was elected to become the 47th president of the United States, Melania Trump continued to protect their son, Barron, keeping him as much away from the public eye as she could.

As per Inquisitr, even when Barron was studying at NYU, the young one was known to have a low profile. However, following the latest win of his father, the media went on to ask the president about his kid, to which Donald Trump said that Stern is a school that Barron chose himself.

In this similar statement, Melania Trump further added that Barron was living at the Trump Towers in their New York home. As per the outlet, the first lady of the United States even mentioned that it was his own choice to stay at home.

However, the publication also reported that it was later found out that it was Melania Trump who had decided to have her son at home and not let him live in on-campus housing.

Before recently shifting to the White House, Melania Trump even lived with her son in New York.

It is also crucial to know that the security that Barron Trump has around him makes him a very visible person on campus. While being a very famous young adult, Melania Trump chooses to have him away from people who would take advantage of him.

Advertisement

Following this, sources close to Barron Trump also mentioned that he hardly has any friends, and the only way of communication with his peers is through video games.

Barron is the only child of Trump with Melania. He was born on March 20, 2006.

ALSO READ: 'I Had A Ball': Billy Ray Cyrus Opens Up About His Performance Fail At President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball