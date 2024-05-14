In the world of movies and TV, there's a special spotlight shining on Lily Gladstone, a talented Blackfeet actress. She's making waves by starring in the movie Killers of the Flower Moon and another film called Fancy Dance.

Despite her success, Fancy Dance struggled to find a distributor until recently when Apple Original Films picked it up.

Lily Gladstone starrer Fancy Dance gets picked by Apple Original Films

Fancy Dance, directed by Erica Tremblay, tells a touching story about the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Lily Gladstone plays Jax, who steps up to care for her niece after her sister disappears. The film highlights the importance of family and culture in Native communities.

Gladstone is thrilled that Fancy Dance is getting attention after her success with Killers of the Flower Moon. She told Elle, that Fancy Dance is one of those stories that just insisted upon itself, and it came along on the timeline that it wanted and found the home it wanted, it's so deeply meaningful that it gets to have its time in the public sphere after Killers of the Flower Moon. It's a continuation of that legacy and an introduction to an incredible Indigenous filmmaker who was so dedicated and loving to absolutely every aspect of it. Erica cared and tended to it in a very auntie way."

The movie explores themes of dancing, which is significant in Native American culture. It follows the journey of two women, Jax and Roki, as they navigate between their Native world and the non-Native world. Despite the dark subject matter, the film also includes moments of humor and joy, reflecting real-life experiences in Indigenous communities.

Tremblay was inspired to tackle the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women from a personal perspective, drawing on her experiences working with Indigenous organizations per Elle. She told the outlet that she wanted to tell a story that focused on the strength and resilience of Indigenous women, rather than just the trauma they face.

Erica Tremblay on working with Lily Gladstone and Isabel Deroy-Olson

Working with Lily Gladstone and Isabel Deroy-Olson, who plays Roki, was a joy for Tremblay. The Little Chief director told Elle, "I’ve had the amazing pleasure to work with Lily before this on my short film Little Chief, which premiered at Sundance in 2020. She is such an incredible human being—so kind, generous, thoughtful, and funny. Lily was a part of the Fancy Dance process from the very beginning. She read every draft of the script, gave notes, and really formed Jax’s character from the jump."

She continued, "We knew we needed an incredible Roki to make their ensemble complete. As soon as Lily and Isabel met, it was like a match made in heaven. They’re both very precocious, curious, and open with their hearts and their talents. In fact, for the television show Under the Bridge, when they were casting the younger version of Lily’s character, Lily was like, 'I know who you should cast.' Isabel got the role. The two of them were meant to find each other in this world."

For Tremblay, getting Fancy Dance distributed was a challenge, but she's hopeful that Hollywood is starting to recognize the value of Indigenous stories told by Indigenous creators. She believes that films like hers can help bridge the gap between Native and non-Native communities and shed light on important issues that affect Indigenous people worldwide.

Fancy Dance is set to release on Apple TV on June 28, 2024.

