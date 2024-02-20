Why Did Prince William Apologize For Kate Middleton? Find Out Here

BAFTA 2024 was full of charming faces. Prince Williams also graced the red carpet with his presence as he walked alone to the celebrations. However, the Prince of Wales never forgot his wife Kate Middleton throughout the gala. Despite being the president of BAFTA since 2010, he wanted Kate to join too. What stopped the Princess of Wales from attending the ceremony? Find details inside.

Why did Prince Williams apologize on behalf of Kate Middleton?

The Princess of Wales and wife of Prince Williams did not attend BAFTA despite her special liking for the awards ceremony. This is because last month, she underwent an abdominal surgery and is still recovering. But she has conveyed all her love sitting at home. While speaking to Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre, Prince Williams said, "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs.” Bedell replied, "I remember last year about the films that you'd watched.” Prince Williams also added, "All the ones I watch, she watches with me. So we go through it carefully.” The couple was spotted last in BAFTA 2023, which also marked the first time they came out together in two years at the BAFTA awards.

Advertisement

What did Prince Williams say about BAFTA 2024?

ALSO READ: What is Kate Middleton's Health Update? Princess of Wales set to 'work from bed' post Abdominal Surgery

The Prince of Wales has watched The Fewest I’ve Ever Done Before, which had been nominated for the BAFTAs. The couple has had fewer movie nights since Kate’s surgery, as Prince revealed in the same interview. One of the films Prince William caught up, before the BAFTAs, was Oppenheimer that won best film and best director. As per Daily Telegraph, Prince William said, "I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins ... I loved Oppenheimer.” As Prince William catches up on Barbie, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What's The Secret Behind Prince William And Kate Middleton's Lasting Marriage? A Royal Expert Chimes In