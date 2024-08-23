Big Sean recently turned to X to defend himself following accusations from fans that he was stealing Baby Keem's flow in the Yes music video. The Detroit rapper released the music video for the song on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. However, the song Better Me Than You has been out for a month.

The song, however, provoked a debate on social media, with some saying Sean Don is copying Keem's flow and others arguing that Sean is only drawing influence from his earlier work. The Tobey rapper posted after quickly seeing that both musicians were trending on X. He wrote, "Must not be familiar with my game."

However, some users suggested that Big Sean's previous spat with Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem's cousin, may have contributed to his post. Lamar and Sean's big feud started in 2013 when they worked together on the song Control by Jay Electronica.

Although K. Dot's line in the song, in which he declared himself to be the king of New York, was intended only as a promotional piece for his then-upcoming all-album Hall of Fame, it turned into one of the most significant events in hip-hop that year.

At first, Big Sean said he didn't mind that Kendrick was receiving recognition for his song Control. However, he acknowledged that there was a lot of negativity for the song in a 2015 Complex interview.

Advertisement

Fans claim that there is rivalry between the two rappers and that they even made disparaging remarks about one another on Sean's No More Interviews and Kenny's The Heart Part 4 album. A leaked song (ELEMENT.) by the Compton rapper that featured jabs at Sean started making the rounds last year.

Lamar went on to release The Heart Part 4, which appeared to be a dig at Big Sean. Sean attempted to text Lamar at the time, but the number was unreachable. He then contacted Top Dawg of TDE, as Lamar was signed to the label at the time, and Dawg confirmed there were no problems. Dave Free, Lamar's manager, attested to the same.

Sean clarified, though, that the internet and podcaster Joe Budden kept constructing a narrative about a feud between them. Sean Don was taken aback in 2023 when Kendrick's song surfaced. But then he noticed that Lamar changed the words in the official version, and it was an earlier song (from 2018).

Advertisement

Big Sean made the decision to stop adding to the narrative and contacted Lamar. Sean clarified that they ended their feud after the Compton rapper apologised for the bars.

Sean expressed that he was sick of people saying he didn't speak out for himself and that he would have been in the forefront of the action if there had actually been smoke.

ALSO READ: What Is Kendrick Lamar's Net Worth? Exploring His Wealth And Fortune From His Music Career