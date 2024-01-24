Kanye West has given fans a sneak peek into his upcoming album, Vultures, a collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign under the super-duo name ¥$. In a teaser trailer directed by Jon Rafman, eerie clips featuring smiling clowns, explosions, wolves, people in masks and robes, and vultures create an intriguing atmosphere.

Kanye West released a Teaser Trailer of his upcoming album; Vultures

The trailer reveals that Vultures will be divided into three volumes, with the first scheduled for release on February 9, followed by the second on March 8 and the third on April 5. West shared cover art for each volume on his Instagram Stories.

Notably, Kanye West surprised fans in November with a performance of his song Vultures at Lil Durk's concert alongside Ty Dolla $ign. However, controversy ensued as West was seen rapping offensive lyrics, including antisemitic remarks and references to the Columbine High School shooting tragedy.

The Night Club shared a video of Ye rapping offensive lyrics like, "How am I antisemitic? I just f---ed a Jewish bitch.” In addition, West also mentioned his former manager Scooter Braun's reference saying, “I just f---ed Scooter’s bitch.”

Nicki Minaj declined collaboration with Kanye West

In December, West reached out to Nicki Minaj to include the track New Body in Vultures. He shared a screenshot of a text message asking for permission, saying, “Hi it’s ye, may I call you about clearing new body on the new album.” But Minaj, in an Instagram Live, declined the request, explaining that the song, which had been delayed since 2018, would not be included in the album.

Advertisement

She emphasized that the moment had passed and questioned the release of a song that had been available for three years, especially after she had just released a new album. Minaj said, “Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?” she said. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys. You know?”

With Vultures set to be released in three volumes, Kanye West continues to generate anticipation and stir discussions around his music, with a mix of mysterious visuals and past controversies adding to the intrigue.

ALSO READ: Kanye West And Bianca Censori Get Yelled At With Mentions of The Devil And 666; Exploring The Recent LA Incident