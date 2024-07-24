Why Arkham Asylum And Gotham PD Spinoffs Didn't Make It To Screens? Find Out As The Batman Director Spilled Beans

Batman director Matt Reeves revealed the reason behind dropping two of his projects, Arkham Asylum and Gotham PD, midway. The filmmaker commenced his own framing of The Batman in 2022 with the release of the film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker revealed that the projects that he had been working on are currently shelved. Reeves revealed that he had “cool” ideas for the show and hence wanted to make a deal with Warner Bros.

The DC director also talked about expanding his film franchise with The Penguin, an HBO series that will revolve around Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobbs, and is set to premiere on Max in September.

What did Matt Reeves say about two spinoffs getting cancelled?

Matt Reeves opened up about his two projects getting shelved, which include the spinoffs of Arkham Asylum and Gotham PD. The director revealed, “As we were writing the movie [The Batman], I was like, ‘Hey, you know what? I think there are some cool shows that we could do. It was actually why I wanted to make our deal at Warner Bros.” The filmmaker further claimed that he and his producing partner, Dylan Clark, had the team divide amongst the two projects. The HBO executives provided the filmmaker with notes on transferring a few of the scenes and elements in The Penguin.

“They were like, ‘We like what you’re doing, and we want to lean harder into the marquee characters,” Reeves claimed. He further added, “What’s interesting is that, in the movie, the big red herring of the story is it seems like the person they’re looking for, that the Riddler’s pointing to must be the Penguin, some kind of informant. This movie creates a power vacuum, and because Penguin is so underestimated, people don’t really see who he is.”

What was The Batman about?

Robert Pattinson's The Batman broke multiple records at the box office. According to the plot of the movie, “Batman is called to intervene when the mayor of Gotham City is murdered. Soon, his investigation leads him to uncover a web of corruption, linked to his own dark past.”

As for the cast members, the movie stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Ferrell, Jeffery Wright, and Andy Serkis, among others.

The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

