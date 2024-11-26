When Jesse Tyler Ferguson Gushes About Pal Taylor Swift; Called Her The 'Most Efficient Go-Getter'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson gushed about his good friend Taylor Swift over his interaction with the musician at the gay bar, Stonewall, back in 2019.

During his appearance on the People Everyday podcast in 2022, the Modern Family star recalled Swift hitting the stage at the bar on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the New York City’s institution, after he had invited her to perform her latest hit at the time, Shake it Off.

On the podcast episode, Tyler Ferguson revealed, "Trying to keep that a secret was also incredibly difficult.” He further added, "She agreed to come by and I think for the longest time, people thought that it was a drag queen, like a really great Taylor Swift impersonator."

Swift performed at the gay bar shortly after she released her track, You Need to Calm Down, which was about the anti-pride protesters. Ferguson went on to claim that the song was his personal favorite and declared it a “pride anthem.”

The music video of You Need to Calm Down starred the actor, his husband, Justin Mikita, and many other queer celebrities. Further in the conversation with the podcast host, Tyler Ferguson revealed, "Anytime I put anything out on social media about her music or anything, they just come and basically lift me up on their shoulders and like run.”

He continued to say, "They love when people praise their Taylor Swift."

Apart from being a fan of Swift’s music, the actor stated that he is also a fan of the musician as a person. He lauded the Cats actress’ work ethics, revealing that she has been constantly working over making new music while also working on her back catalog.

The sitcom star expressed, "I think her career is just so fascinating.” He went on to say, "I love what she's doing with her music... She's the most efficient go-getter I've ever met. I mean, how does she have time?"

At the time, Ferguson also promoted her new podcast, Gay, Pride and Prejudice.

The topics revolved around Jane Austen’s classic and the modern takeover of the ideology. The creation of the podcast happened over the time of pandemic, and the actor released the episodes in 2022.

