Cara Delevingne Says She Took Taylor Swift On A ‘Wild Ride’ While They Roomed Together: 'She's Very Homely, But...'

Cara Delevingne is opening up about a time when she cohabitated with Taylor Swift and how she may have made the pop star "regret" her decision. The English model recently shared that she moved in with the Fortnight singer after one of her past romantic relationships bombed, and how during their stay together, she realized they were poles apart from one another.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Cara told comedian Nikki Glaser, who gained fame after her performance in The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, during an interview with Interview Magazine. “We’re very different people. She’s very homely because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble—but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride.”

Though no specifics were given about how wild the ride actually was, Cara and Nikki both agreed that the songstress would be the perfect subject for the next aforementioned streaming platform's roast series, given that she is someone who’s always down for some fun.

“As a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift,” Nikki said. “But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

Cara reminded Nikki of just how many funny bones the Love Story singer has. The Only Murders in the Building actress reflected on Taylor Swift delivering full-blown roasts at several of her friends’ weddings when asked to give a speech. However, Cara warned that Swift is fully capable of wrecking others in return if they cross a line.

As a friend, Delevingne also gets a front-row seat to Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since 2023.

The model and actress told E! News in November last year that she was very happy for her friend and could clearly see that her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was quite different.

Delevingne and Swift have long been friends, with the former appearing as one of the latter’s squad members in her 2014 music video for Bad Blood. Most recently, the singer supported Delevingne in June when she flew to the UK to watch her play Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on London’s West End.

