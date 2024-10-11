When Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial Begin? All We Know About Official Date Announcement So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and sexual abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is scheduled to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, according to a judge’s announcement during a court hearing on Thursday, October 10. As reported by AP News, federal judge Arun Subramaniam stated that Combs will remain in custody after being indicted last month on three charges, which accuse him of sexually abusing women using coercion, threats, or violence.

Combs has been denied bail twice, with prosecutors citing concerns about potential evidence and witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Upon entering the courtroom, the disgraced music mogul, dressed in a beige jail uniform, per several reports, greeted his attorneys, mother, and children with a curt smile. Prosecutor Emily Johnson then took charge, noting there was still more evidence to explore as the prosecution was in search of more electronic devices besides the 96 that were originally seized from Combs’s various properties.

Allegations have been piling against the Bad Boy Records founder since last year when Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend, alleged he subjected her to sexual and physical abuse for more than a decade.

A series of shocking lawsuits have been filed against Combs since, depicting him as a violent individual who exploited his celebrity status to target women.

Combs has been jailed at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 16 arrest. The rapper and producer faces life in prison and a minimum of 15 years if convicted on the three counts he faces: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His indictment, unsealed a day after his arrest, detailed that he lured women into participating in orchestrated sex acts by dosing them with drugs like ketamine and ecstasy. The sex acts, described by the authorities as "freak-offs," would sometimes last for days, the documents submitted in court said. The acts were also allegedly recorded by him on his electronic devices, often without the victims’ knowledge.

Combs, per his indictment bill, used the recorded media as collateral to ensure the women stayed silent about the abuse.

Per NBC, during Thursday’s hearing, Johnson told the court the prosecution’s case at the trial will last at least three weeks. Combs’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, meanwhile, said the defense would need at least around a week to tell their side of the story.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse of any kind, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

