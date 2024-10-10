Justin Bieber Struggling Mentally After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest? Insider Claims He Is 'Completely Disgusted' By Former Friend's Scandal

Justin Bieber is reportedly not in a good mental state following the arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his former friend. The music mogul, who also goes by P. Diddy or Puff Daddy, was arrested on September 16 at a New York hotel on charges of sex trafficking, abuse, assault, and more.

“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 9. “He has such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

A second insider divulged to the publication that the Peaches singer, 30, is “completely disgusted” by Combs’ scandal and that he has been advised to “stay as far away as possible” from all things related to it.

Bieber, according to Page Six, was last seen in public on Friday. As Paparazzi captured the singer behind the wheel trying to leave the celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont alone, he appeared somber and pensive.

A third source, however, told Us Weekly that the positive aspects of Bieber’s life, including his newborn son, have helped ease his anxiety to a significant extent. The tipster reiterated that he wants “nothing to do” with Combs’s legal woes. “It’s in the past, and that’s where he wants to leave it.”

Despite Bieber’s desire to rid himself of Diddy’s disgrace, his name has been brought up many times due to his previous close connection with the Bad Boy Records founder.

In March, a video featuring a 15-year-old Bieber and the now-incarcerated rapper and producer resurfaced online. The footage, titled JUSTIN BIEBER’s 48 HRS with DIDDY, shows the young singer unveiling a luxury car with Combs, who says he “can’t really disclose” what they plan on doing during their time together. Diddy, however, promised in the video that they’ll be going “full crazy.”

A second resurfaced video of the former pals shows Diddy asking Bieber why they don’t hang out like they used to. A third clip, from the duo’s 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, shows Diddy warning Justin to keep quiet about the activities they engage in while together.

Diddy is currently in custody at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial. Although he has pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court has denied him bail on two occasions.

Janice Small Combs, the rapper’s mother, recently came to his defense, calling the scandal a "public lynching." She stated that her son is "not the monster" he’s being portrayed as and pleaded for him to be given the chance to tell his side of the story.

