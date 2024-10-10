7 Wild Conspiracy Theories Around Sean Diddy Combs' Arrest: From Mansion Tunnel To Distraction From Election

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs emerged from a tragic childhood and created one of the biggest empires in hip-hop history. However, in recent years, his fall from grace amid various legal troubles got people talking about his rollercoaster life. The music mogul, who was recently arrested over multiple sex trafficking and racketeering charges, has been subjected to many conspiracy theories—some legit, while others highly fictionalized. We will break down seven bizarre conspiracies attached to the rapper!

The Playboy Mansion Tunnel Myth

According to netizens online, Diddy’s Los Angeles had an underground tunnel that connected to the Playboy Mansion, the former home of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. However, the theory was later debunked. A Reuters fact check confirmed that the theory was created out of thin air and had no connection to the rapper.

Justin Bieber's AI song

In April, an artificial intelligence-generated song resembling Justin Bieber’s voice went viral, especially for its lyrics which referred to Diddy’s infamous parties. The singer’s AI-generated voice allegedly sings about getting “lost” at one of those parties. CBS News confirmed that the song was artificially generated, but the timing of its release amidst Diddy’s arrest further fueled rumors about Bieber’s connection to him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Theory

Another bizarre theory connected Lopez and Affleck’s recent divorce to Diddy’s arrest. In the Collect Calls with Suge Knight, the host allegedly claimed that the On The Floor singer — who’s also the rapper’s ex-girlfriend — was involved in the videos seized during the FBI raid of Diddy’s mansion. Knight further claimed that the singer's involvement led to her divorce from the Justice League actor. However, the theory was allegedly claimed as baseless by both Lopez and Affleck’s representatives.

Election Distraction Theory

Dr. Umar, famous for his bizarre theories and views, allegedly claimed that Diddy’s arrest was a political distraction. In his recent video, Umar asked, “You know why they gave Black people Puff Daddy during election season?” He went on to answer the question, saying that Diddy was purposely arrested weeks before the elections to distract people from the laws they’ll be passing.

“They want to distract you from the policies they are passing. They want to distract you from the initiatives they are implementing. This is a distraction,” he added. The theory originated with Umar himself and was never confirmed by any legitimate authorities.

Diddy’s Infamous Freak-Offs

This rumor or controversial theory added fuel to the belief that “this is all bigger than Diddy.” The rapper’s former bodyguard, who worked with him in the 1990s, allegedly claimed that his former employer involved huge political figures, princes, and “a couple of preachers” in those parties.

Kim Porter’s Journal Entries

Who was Kim Porter? She was Diddy’s ex-partner who passed away from lobar pneumonia in 2018. The book titled Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side, written by Jamal T. Millwood, allegedly included the late ex-partner’s personal journal entries, which included details about her relationship with the rap mogul. The book, released 10 days before the rapper’s indictment and arrest, became a bestseller on Amazon. However, his attorney and close friends have allegedly dismissed the claims made in those journal entries.

Suge Knight's Allegations

Another one of Knight’s bizarre theories included accusations against record producer Clive Davis, entrepreneur and writer Russell Simmons and media executive Andre Harrell. In an interview, Knight alleged that the music industry figures used drugs and alcohol to “compromise” Diddy’s “manhood.” However, a spokesperson for Davis denied these baseless accusations.

“This is a completely fabricated thread that is being trafficked by an incarcerated felon,” the spokesperson allegedly said in a statement.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.