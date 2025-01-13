Where Is Hoda Kotb? Craig Melvin Is The New Co-Anchor Of The Today Show

Hoda Kotb has officially left her role at the Today show. A beloved figure on the morning program, Kotb’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter at NBC. She received heartfelt praise from her co-anchors as she bid farewell on air.

Savannah Guthrie described her as "so special, it's almost beyond description." Kotb said of her successor, "Craig, you are made for this job. You have all the things this job needs. You're the right person for it."

Craig Melvin, a familiar face on NBC, has been announced as Kotb's replacement. Melvin, who joined NBC in 2011 as an MSNBC Live anchor and became a Today show anchor in 2018, is now set to co-anchor the program alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Known for his work on Dateline and his Emmy-winning journalism, Melvin thanked in his announcement, saying, "I’m just so thankful for my wife, my parents, and the Today crew."

Melvin acknowledged the support of his wife, sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, Sybil and Delano. "It's a lot of long days and short nights, and she's been there for me from the beginning," he shared.

Al Roker, longtime weatherman for Today, also congratulated Melvin in a video message, saying, "You are so worthy of this. I almost don't have the words."

As Hoda Kotb transitions away, Today paid tribute to her tenure with a video highlighting her memorable moments, from emotional interviews to costumed skits.

Advertisement

Guthrie reflected on their bond, joking, "If I don’t do this interview, does that mean she won’t leave?" The tribute ended with an emotional exchange, showcasing Kotb’s impact on her colleagues and viewers alike.

ALSO READ: Robbie Williams Officiates Wedding During Better Man Screening in New York: 'By The Power Vested In Me...'